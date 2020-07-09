Andhra Pradesh

Online classes at Yoga Village from July 13

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University is conducting online general yoga classes for yoga enthusiasts and for weight reduction for public from July 13 for one month.

The general yoga class will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and yoga for weight reduction will be held from 7.15 a.m. to 8.15 a.m.

Head of the Department, Yoga & Consciousness, K Ramesh Babu, said that candidates interested in enrolling for the course may contact P. Pratap (Yoga for weight reduction class teacher) on 9985752215 and L. Krishna Kumari (General Yoga class teacher) on 7989478081 to enquire about the fee details.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 11:47:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-classes-at-yoga-village-from-july-13/article32036705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY