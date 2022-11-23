  1. EPaper
Online certificate course on Food Processing entrepreneurship from December 1

November 23, 2022

V. Raghavendra

The AP Food Processing Society (APFPS) and Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) are jointly organising a 10-day online certificate course on Entrepreneurship Development in Food Processing from December 1.

APFPS CEO L. Sridhar Reddy said that the course gives in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs about the Food Processing sector which is crucial for the rural economy and offers tremendous scope for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSMEs.

Experts from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises division in the banking sector, chartered accountants, legal and marketing professionals and government officials will share their valuable inputs and experiences, he said.

Interested candidates can contact the following persons for details: S. Jeevan- 9182927627, jeevan@fapcci.in and K. Srikanth- 9391422821, srikanth@fapcci.in

