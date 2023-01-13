Online booking, the winning edge

January 13, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - TIRUPATI

Compared to other festivals like Dasara or Deepavali, Sankranthi sees a bigger influx of people into Tirupati. Not just the pilgrims but also the natives of the place living away also visit their homes on this occasion.

Passenger traffic peaks on the Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Guntur routes to Tirupati. Since Chittoor and Tirupati districts are also on the way to Chennai, the traffic bound for the neighbouring metropolis also invariably takes this highway.

Thanks to the Sankranthi-eve passenger rush, private travel operators see an opportunity to rake in the moolah by charging an exorbitant tariff. Against the A.P. Public Transport Department’s ( APSRTC) tariff of ₹925, the private operators are charging anything between ₹1,600 and ₹2,400 per trip between Hyderabad and Tirupati. The tariffs increase slowly and steadily as the deadline nears and finally touches the sky on the day of the festival when the passengers are desperate for the tickets.

Falling behind

Though regular commuters prefer to travel by the APPTD, the major complaint by many travellers The Hindu spoke to is that the tickets are not available online well in advance. At a time when a private operator’s website shows over ten buses for a route in the night slot, the APSRTC website shows a mere seven services, that too spread across the day.

“We prefer to travel by APSRTC or TSRTC buses to go to Tirupati, but there were not many convenient services available when we planned our travel in the first week of January. However, the private operators had by then opened advance bookings, and we had no option but to book tickets with them”, says H. Harini, a frequent traveller between Hyderabad and Tirupati. She basically finds fault with the commuters for not planning their travel well in advance and thus getting fleeced at the hands of the private operators.

Random checks on highways

Meanwhile, the Transport department of Tirupati district has formed two teams comprising two inspectors each to check the vehicles on the highways randomly. “We appeal to the private bus operators to follow the rules and not resort to arbitrary pricing of tickets during the festival season”, appeals Regional Transport Officer (Tirupati) K. Seetharami Reddy.

One team posted at Tirupati (between Renigunta and Anjaneyapuram) to check the buses coming from Hyderabad towards Tirupati and the other between Gudur and Tada to keep tabs on buses proceeding towards Chennai.