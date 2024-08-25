Online booking of sand from September 11, says A.P. govt official

Separation of booking counters from stock yards is yielding good results and avoiding confusion among customers, observes Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department.

The free sand policy is being finetuned following regular reviews of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Meena said in a statement on Saturday. Online registration of sand would be allowed from September 11, he added.

Mr. Meena said the government was able to prevent collection of higher charges from the customers by the transport vehicle owners and middlemen at the stock yards by not allowing bookings at the stock yards.

Though online booking would be allowed from September 11, the government introduced interim measures to provide free sand to the public.

Mr. Meena warned of stern action against those who blocked sand or created artificial problems to the public. Customers could lodge complaints at dmgapsandcomplaints@yahoo.com, or at toll-free number 1800-599-4599 on any violation of the sand policy.

