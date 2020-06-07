Online booking must for Seva at Srisailam

KURNOOL

07 June 2020 22:58 IST

The general devotees and visitors who wish to stay or avail Arjitha Seva at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam at Srisailam have to register their names on the website: www.srisailamonline.com, according to a release from the temple management. In all, 3,000 tickets would be sold online per day.

Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao said that while on June 8 and 9 only the temple staff and archakas would be allowed to have darshan on an experimental basis, on June 10 the local devotees would get a chance to go into the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

The temple premises would be thrown open to the general public from June 11, but all COVID-19 protocols would be followed.

The health of all the devotees visiting the temple would be screened, children and people above 65 years would not be allowed to have darshan. Those coming to the temple need to wear masks.