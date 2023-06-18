Online booking at Srisailam to be allowed up to 1 hour in advance

June 18, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - SRISAILAM

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam has extended online booking of tickets for a hassles-free darshan and Arjitha Seva up to one hour prior to the scheduled start of the seva, said a release from the devasthanam on Saturday

Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said the decision gives devotees the opportunity to obtain online tickets even at the last moment, if available. The EO has asked the devotees who successfully obtain tickets online to bring a printed copy of the ticket along with an original or photocopy of their Aadhaar card without fail. The temple has also started sale of Vada as a prasadam at the temple in addition to the laddu and pulihora available all these days.