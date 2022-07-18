Andhra Pradesh

Online Anga Pradakshinam tokens to be issued today

The online Anga Pradakshinam tokens for August will be made available to the devotees of the Lord Venkateswara from 11.00 am on Tuesday.

The TTD, in a statement here, said that about 750 tokens will be made available a day for the entire month to enable the devotees to perform Anga Pradakshinam at the temple here.


