Online admissions in undergraduate courses to start tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

16 September 2021 01:43 IST

Allotment of seats on September 29; classes to commence on October 1

The government on Wednesday issued orders introducing online admission process for undergraduate courses in Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce, Management, Computer Applications and Social Work etc., including Honours, in all faculties in Government Degree Colleges, Government Autonomous Degree Colleges, Private Aided Degree Colleges, Private Unaided Degree Colleges and Private-Autonomous Degree Colleges.

In a statement, Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said

registrations for online admissions can be made through https://oamdc.ap.gov.in from September 17 under Phase-I.

Mr. Sudheer Kumar said notification would be issued on September 16 and students could register their names from September 17 to 22. They would be able to exercise web options from September 23 to 26, and Special Category verification of documents would be done on September 23 and 24.

Allotment of seats would be made on September 29, students would have to report at the allotted college on September 30 and October 1 and classes would commence on October 1.

The Special Category verification of documents would be held at SRR College in Vijayawada, Dr. V.S. Krishna College in Visakhapatnam and S.V. University in Tirupati, only on September 23 and 24. Candidates who wish to claim reservation under Physically Challenged/CAP/Extra Curricular activities/ NCC/ Games and Sports need to attend certificate verification at the nearest help line centre before exercising options.