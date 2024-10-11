Onion, tomato prices likely to stabilise by next week, says Rythu Bazaar official

The prices of onions and tomatoes at Rythu Bazaars in Vijayawada declined as the same has come down significantly in the retail markets compared to last week when a kg of tomato was available for ₹68.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 10 (Thursday), a kg of onion was sold somewhere between ₹50 and ₹55, while the government is providing the vegetable at a subsidised rate of ₹33 a kg in all seven Rythu Bazaars in the city.

The tomato prices remained at ₹50 a kg both in Rythu Bazaars and retail markets on Thursday. However, half a kg tomato was sold at around ₹55 on platforms such as Swiggy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patamata Rythu Bazaar Estate Officer Karunakar said that the prices were expected to come down on Friday and stabilise by the next week. The onions from Maharashtra were sold at ₹50 a kg, while the Kurnool ones, which are smaller and reddish, were available at ₹33 a kg.

Meanwhile, the people who want fresh leafy vegetables may have to wait as the farmers have started growing them in the last week of September. The farmers lost all their crops to heavy rain that lashed the two Guntur and NTR districts in September first week, Mr. Karunakar said, adding that the district gets its stock of leafy vegetables from Kunchanapalli in Guntur district.

“Until September 20, the fields were under a sheet of water. The farmers started growing the leafy vegetables in September last week. It will take at least a month for the yield. We can expect them by November second week,” Mr. Karunakar said.

He added that farmers in Mylavaram would soon start growing tomatoes and other vegetables, and once there were enough stocks, the prices would come down further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.