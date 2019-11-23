Onion to be sold for ₹25 a kg at rythu bazaars from today

One kg of onion will be available for ₹25 at all the rythu bazaars in the State from Saturday, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao has said.

“Due to shortage of onion, the quantity that an individual can purchase has been restricted to half-a-kg. But as things are improving, thanks to the measures being taken by the government, the quantity that can be purchased has been increased to 1 kg,” Mr. Rao told the media here on Friday.

Onion price has been going through the roof for the last few months. At present, the price of 1 kg of onion in the open market is anywhere between ₹60 and ₹80.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed that 150 tonnes of onion should be made available across the 85 rythu bazaars on a daily basis,” the Minister said.

“Till Thursday, we have distributed 470 tonnes. From now on, we have made arrangements to make available 150 tonnes per day and the price has been fixed at ₹25 per kg,” he said.

“If anyone finds that onion is being sold at a price higher than one fixed at the ryhtu bazaars, they can lodge a complaint and action will be initiated immediately,” he said.

Vegetable prices

Accepting that vegetable prices too were skyrocketing, he said, “Efforts are on to bring them under control, and farmers will be compensated through the market intervention fund.”

The government was also working out a plan to eliminate the middleman system, he said.