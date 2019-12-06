Onion does the vanishing act from city’s street food scene

Foodies in the city are distraught over the disappearance of onion from their favourite street food dishes.

With prices of onion crossing the three-digit mark, roadside eateries and small restaurants have either completely struck off onion from their menu or have drastically reduced the quantity of the bulb in their dishes. This has resulted in dishes like ‘ulli dosa’ and ‘ulli pesarattu’ going off the charts, at least till onion prices come down to normal.

Restaurant owners say it is unviable for them to continue using onion with prices ranging from ₹120 to ₹150 a kg in the open market. To compensate for the onion’s spicy taste, restaurants are now adding cabbage and onion stems in their dishes in hopes of satisfying customers.

The crunchy onion samosa is now being filled with sliced cabbage in hopes of giving foodies the same crispy taste. ‘Panipuri’ vendors, however, are feeling the pinch as the onion is an irreplaceable ingredient.

“The usual quantity of onions in our favourite street foods has come down sharply. Some ‘panipuri’ vendors have stopped putting onion completely,” said Bharath, a college student from MVP Colony.

With the advent of the marriage season, budget restaurants and caterers are facing a tough time retaining their customers. “The high price of onions is forcing us to use cabbage instead. We cannot increase the price of our dishes abnormally and risk losing our clients. When any customer insists on onions in the food, we use a total of ½ kg instead of the usual 3 or 4 kg,” said B. Annapurna, a caterer in Santhipuram area.

“We were using about 15 kg of onions a day before the rise in prices. Now, we are managing with just four kg a day. We are seeing a drop in business as some customers are insisting on ulli dosa and masala dosa, for which cabbage cannot be used as an alternative. We are, however, using cabbage to make the curry for ‘puri’. Yesterday, I closed my restaurant in the afternoon as business was dull,” Ch. Neelakantam, proprietor of SRK Parlour in Seethammadhara, said.

“The steep hike in onion price has hit our business badly. The use of onions has come down from eight kg a day to about six kg in the preparation of ‘bajjis’ and ‘muri mixture’. We have reduced its quantity but cannot do away with onions in our preparation,” said Kandula Mallikarjuna Rao, who is running a roadside food stall at Seethammadhara Junction.

Side effect

Meanwhile, traders are increasing the prices of green vegetables after witnessing a spurt in demand.

A bunch of onion stems, earlier sold for ₹5 each, now costs ₹10. Cabbage, which cost ₹25 a kg earlier, is now costlier by ₹10 a kg.

Meanwhile, the situation at rythu bazaars, where onion is being sold at a subsidised price of ₹25 a kg, went from bad to worse with queues getting longer and longer.

One person can buy only 1 kg of onion at a time, that too after standing in line at least for an hour.

Customers are also keen on stocking up on the onions, fearing a further rise in prices.