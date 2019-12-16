Onion crisis slowly easing out in Chittoor

Inclement weather during the last one week has led to a drop in demand for onions in Chittoor district. However, sale of the vegetable continues at ₹25 a kg per head at the two Rythu Bazaars and 17 agriculture market yards.

Marketing officials have supplied 160 tonnes of onions through Aadhaar-based public distribution system at all the outlets in the last one month. On Monday, 30 more tonnes arrived in the district, and another 40 tonnes are expected on Tuesday.

In the retail market, the price came down to ₹120-₹130 a kg from the astronomical ₹ 250 a kg 10 days ago. Traders are reluctant to lift the stocks due to drizzle and wet conditions. “The subsidised distribution of the onions at the rythu bazaars and agriculture market yards has slowly led to drop in the number of consumers reaching the retail markets for onions. So, we are bound to be on alert,” a trader said at vegetable market here.

Dhanurmasasm effect

In addition to this, the consumption of onions and garlic would naturally come down in the district on a par with the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the onset of Dhanurmasasm, when devout families would avoid non-vegetarian preparations for a month.

Assistant director (Marketing) P. Gopi told The Hindu that by the next two weeks, the onion crisis is expected to be over. “We have information that fresh harvesting of onions has begun at Sholapur belt in Maharashtra. Several farmers there prefer to wait for another fortnight to reap the onions in their healthy levels of size and quality. The onion price has come down to affordable levels in north western Karnataka already. By January first week, we will get the stocks from Sholapur. Till then, the distribution of subsidised onions will continue,” the official said.