Onion crisis eases inTirupati, Chittoor

The denizens of are a relieved lot with the supply of onion at a subsidised price of ₹25 a kg picking up at Rythu Bazaars.

People made a beeline for the Rythu Bazaar on Rayala Cheruvu Road in the city on Friday, as fresh stocks arrived from Kurnool, considered the biggest onion market in the State. The city received nearly 5.5 tonnes of onion, which was distributed from morning till evening. The price in the open market is ₹70 a kg.

The Marketing Department earlier attempted to ration the supply with the help of Aadhaar card and limit distribution to a fixed quantity per family, but subsequently dropped the idea. Following this, people, with their family members in tow, joined the queue to get as many kilograms as possible to tide over the crisis.

No relief in small towns

The quantity allocated to the district is divided between Rythu Bazaars in Tirupati and Chittoor. However, residents of other major towns such as Srikalahasti, Madanapalle, Palamaner, Punganur and Nagari are forced to fend for themselves as there are no Rythu Bazars there.

According to marketing officials, the next dispatch of stock will arrive by Sunday for further distribution.