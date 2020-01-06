Ongolites step up stir in support of agitation by Amaravati ryots

Members of farmer organisations, civil society organisations and opposition parties in Prakasam district on Sunday night resolved to step up stir in support of the agitation by farmers in Amaravati to press for dropping of the three-Capital plan of the YSR Congress Party government.

A Joint Action Committee(JAC) with representation from various organisations was formed with People’s Theatre Association State honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu to impress upon the Centre to immediately intervene and stop the three-Capital move of the government.

People from different walks of life including doctors, chartered accountants and lawyers took out a traditional torchlight rally on the arterial Trunk road on Sunday night to express solidarity with beleaguered ryots in Amaravati agitating for retaining Amaravati as the State Capital.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India and CPI(Marxist) felt the farmers should not be left in the lurch after making them sacrifice their fertile farm lands for State Capital, said Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha general secretary Ch. Seshaiah.

The leaders said that there should be continuity in State’s policies and change in government should not result in change of each and every policy decision taken by the previous government. It was unfortunate that the State government was confusing decentralisation of administration with decentralised development.

People would be put to hardship if the ‘Executive Capital’ was located in one far end of the State, they said.