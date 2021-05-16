Ongole youth contracts black fungus infection

ONGOLE

16 May 2021 23:44 IST

He complained of blurred vision a few days after recovery from COVID-19

The family members of 26-year-old P. Srivasulu heaved a sigh of relief when doctors declared that he had been recovered from coronavirus infection recently.

But, the relief was ephemeral as the youth residing in Seetharamapuram area here complained of blurred vision a few days after recovery.

After a consultation, the doctor diagnosed it to be black fungus infection. His wife, who is into sixth month of her pregnancy sought crowd funding to meet the medical expenses for mucormycosis which is expected to run up to ₹20 lakh.

“We have already spent more than ₹3.50 lakh on a surgery performed on Mr. Srivasulu at a hospital in Chennai,” said his wife.

Following the suggestions of a few eye specialists in Ongole, Mr. Srivasulu and his wife went from one hospital to another in Hyderabad before a super speciality hospital there admitted him.

Then Mr. Srivasulu was referred to SRM institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, where he is now recuperating, she added.