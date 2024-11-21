 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ongole Rural Police serves notice to Ram Gopal Varma

Case filed under sections 336 (4), 353 (2), 356 (2), 61 (2), 196, 352 of BNS and section 67 of IT Act against the noted filmmaker

Published - November 21, 2024 08:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Ongole Rural Police again served notice to noted film director Ram Gopal Varma to appear at the station on November 25, in a case related to derogatory posts. He had allegedly posted some morphed pictures of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media platform X before and after the 2024 general elections.

“Based on a complaint from TDP mandal-level Secretary Rama Lingam, an FIR was registered against Ram Gopal Varma at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district. The film director was first summoned to appear at the station by November 19, but he didn’t attend that day,” said Ongole Rural Circle Inspector (CI) N Srikanth Babu.

“His advocate Srinivasa Rao urged for one-week time as he will be busy with pre-scheduled film shootings and production cost will be increased if he skips them. On November 20th, we again sent fresh notice under section 35 (2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He already received the summons and he should definitely appear at the police station on November 25,” the CI added.

A case was filed against Ram Gopal Varma under sections 336 (4) (electronic record forged to harm the reputation), 353 (2) (spread of false information), 356 (2) (defamation), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 196 (promoting enmity), 352 (intentional insult) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice / Ongole

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.