Ongole Rural Police serves notice to Ram Gopal Varma

Ongole Rural Police again served notice to noted film director Ram Gopal Varma to appear at the station on November 25, in a case related to derogatory posts. He had allegedly posted some morphed pictures of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media platform X before and after the 2024 general elections.

“Based on a complaint from TDP mandal-level Secretary Rama Lingam, an FIR was registered against Ram Gopal Varma at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district. The film director was first summoned to appear at the station by November 19, but he didn’t attend that day,” said Ongole Rural Circle Inspector (CI) N Srikanth Babu.

“His advocate Srinivasa Rao urged for one-week time as he will be busy with pre-scheduled film shootings and production cost will be increased if he skips them. On November 20th, we again sent fresh notice under section 35 (2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He already received the summons and he should definitely appear at the police station on November 25,” the CI added.

A case was filed against Ram Gopal Varma under sections 336 (4) (electronic record forged to harm the reputation), 353 (2) (spread of false information), 356 (2) (defamation), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 196 (promoting enmity), 352 (intentional insult) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.