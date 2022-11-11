Ongole railway station in Andhra Pradesh to get a facelift 

Railway Board has given green signal for construction of two more platforms, says National Railway Users Consultative Council member

S. Murali ONGOLE
November 11, 2022 18:25 IST

The Ongole railway station, which records a footfall of more than 30,000 passengers daily, will get a facelift, National Railway Users Consultative Council member Chinni Gangadhar has said.

The Railway Board has given a green signal for construction of two more platforms to facilitate handling of more than 200 trains passing through the station. The foot overbridge (FOB) would be extended up to the platforms four and five shortly, said Mr. Gangdhar, who has drawn the attention of the Railway Board on the need for improving the infrastructure at the ‘A-class’ railway station.

A platform to handle freight traffic would also be constructed, apart from a parcel office on the eastern side of the railway station, he said.

An escalator and lifts on the first and second platforms, and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) have been already set up. However, the passengers would have to wait for the Railway Board’s nod for a ticket booking counter and other passenger amenities on the eastern side of the station and an escalator on the second platform.

