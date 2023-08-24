ADVERTISEMENT

Ongole Railway police constable booked for attacking TTEs

August 24, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Superintendent of Railway Police of Guntakal division K. Chowdeswari said that following a complaint, a case has been registered against the railway constable.

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Guntakal, have registered a case against Ongole GRP constable P. Srikanth for allegedly attacking the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) who were on duty.

On August 17, the squad TTE R. Sudheer caught a few youth of Bihar who were travelling without tickets in S-1 and S-2 coaches. 

Squad TTEs, Teja and Srinivas, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), took the ticketless travellers to Ongole GRP station, around 11 p.m.

However, constable P. Srikanth who was on sentry duty had entered into an argument with the TTEs for disturbing them during night hours and he beat Teja and Srinivas.

“Action will be taken against the constable, who allegedly behaved high-handedly and beat the squad TTEs,” Ms. Chowdeswari said.

