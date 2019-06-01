Gearing up to conquer Mount Kosciuszko

Ace mountaineer Sk. Himmamsa is preparing to scale Mt. Kosciuszko in August as part of the Seven Summits challenge.

The Seven Summits challenge is a daunting mountaineering feat that involves scaling the highest mountains of each of the seven continents. Mt. Kosciuszko will be the fifth summit on Mr. Himmamsa’s list, as he has already scaled Mt. Everest (Nepal), Mt. Elbrus (Russia/Georgia), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Tanzania, Africa) and Mt. Aconcagua (Argentina, South America).

After Mt. Kosciuszko, Mr. Himmamsa will have to scale Mt. Denali in North America and Vinson Massif in Antarctica to complete the challenge.

Daunting challenge

Besides having to deal with challenges like inhospitable terrain and harsh weather, Mr. Himmamsa says there are other daunting problems such as the prohibitively high costs involved in mountaineering expeditions.

“A mountaineer has to shell out up to ₹50 lakh for each of the seven expeditions, an astronomical sum that only few can afford,” said Mr. Himmamsa, who is hoping for a sponsor to come forward and help him in his expedition to Mt. Kosciuszko.

The son of a construction worker, Mr. Himmamsa underwent a training stint at the Bhuvanagiri Rock Climbing School in order to conquer the snowy peak of Mt. Kosciuszko.

The State government had sponsored his expedition to Mt. Everest in May last year. The next two expeditions were sponsored by Anand Granites Ltd. at Chimakurthy. His South American leg of the Seven Summits challenge was sponsored by Hyderabad-based Transcend Adventures Company.

Training regimen

Mr. Himmamsa has embarked on a rigorous training regimen to prepare for the climb. His daily workout on the outskirts of Ongole includes a 10-km run under the hot sun and a daily yoga session to increase lung capacity. The temperature at the peak is sub-zero and requires a fortnight-long stay and climbing of smaller peaks before attempting to scale Mt. Kosciuszko, the highest Australian peak.

“I draw my inspiration from Malli Mastan Babu, the fastest Indian mountaineer to have scaled all the seven summits,” Mr. Himmamsa told The Hindu.