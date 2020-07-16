Ongole jeweller claims seized cash in T.N.

ONGOLE

16 July 2020 23:50 IST

Ongole-based NVR Jewellery owner Nallamalli Balu on Thursday claimed ownership of the ₹5.22 crore seized by the Tamil Nadu police from a car recently and said that it has no link with State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy as alleged by the Telugu Desam Party.

Mr. Balu said the cash was taken to Chennai to purchase gold from bullion traders as they were not ready to visit Ongole in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was unfortunate that the TDP was unnecessarily dragging the Minister’s name into the issue and demanding his resignation, he said, adding that he would submit necessary supporting documents for the cash to the Tamil Nadu police.

The cash was seized from the car that reportedly had a fake MLA sticker on it.