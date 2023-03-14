ADVERTISEMENT

Ongole hopes to tide over crucial summer months with Krishna water

March 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ONGOLE

Summer storage tanks can be expected to brim over within the next 10 days, says civic chief

S Murali
S. Murali

Ongole Municipal Commissioner M. Venkateswara Rao supervising the filling up of a summer storage tank with Krishna water in Ongole. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Denizens reeling under an acute shortage of drinking water in Ongole and its suburbs can heave a sigh of relief, thanks to the release of Krishna river water from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir on a continuous basis by irrigation authorities.

Municipal Commissioner M. Venkateswara Rao spoke to The Hindu while overseeing the filling of the two summer storage tanks which cater to the drinking water needs of the ever-expanding city. “The canal carrying Krishna water is being closely monitored to avoid diversion of water for other purposes. ‘The summer storage tanks can be expected to have surplus water within the next 10 days,” he said in a conversation with The Hindu.

The drawing of water from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir would enable the civic body to scrape through the crucial summer months this year without any drinking water shortages, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said after inspecting the water flow in the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) canal along with engineering staff.

Crucial project in limbo

Meanwhile, a ₹350-crore drinking water project promised to the city by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to remain in limbo. The project envisages 14 more Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELRs) and a pipeline network covering the city, and augmentation of drinking water supply from the Gundlakamma reservoir.

“Thanks to the delay in the grounding of the project, residents of many colonies are still getting water only once in three or four days,” complained Ongole Town Development Committee president Marella Subba Rao.

In the peak summer months, water tankers become the only source of water for suburban colonies that do not have ELRs. All the ELRs should be built on a war-footing to ensure piped water supply to all localities, Mr. Subba Rao said. The capacity of the canal drawing Krishna water from the Ramatheertham balancing reservoir should also be doubled from the present 100 cusecs so that the storage tanks get filled at shorter intervals, he opined.

Water replenishment from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir has to be ensured at least two or three times a year to meet the drinking water needs of denizens, Mr. Subba Rao said.

As of now, the city is solely dependent on water discharges from Nagarjunasagar in view of the non-completion of the project that envisages drawing water from the Gundlakamma reservoir. Adding to the woes of the people, the reservoir’s crest gates suffered a snag which is yet to be repaired. Authorities should construct storage tanks at Valluru, Pernamitta and Kopolu to ensure adequate water to Ongole and its suburbs, added Ongole Citizens Association member K. Madhu.

