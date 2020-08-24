Ongole goes greenon Vinayaka Chavithi

Vinayaka Chavithi was celebrated in a green way in Prakasam district as devotees switched over to eco-friendly material like natural clay and turmeric in a big way, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idols made up of plaster of Paris, which used to dot the Ongole landscape, were missing this time in the street corners as people strictly adhered to orders issued by the authorities to confine the celebrations to their homes.
Residents of one Sai Saudha Apartment made a three-feet-long Ganesh idol using 16 kg of turmeric.
The idol was immersed within the apartment premises on Sunday evening.
The offering of very big Laddu was absent this time, though other delicacies, like mothakam, were offered.
“This year, we did not receive any big order for Laddus as Ganesh Pandal organisers refrained from installing big idols in public areas,” lamented M.Srinvas, a sweetmeat shop owner on the Gandhi Road here.
