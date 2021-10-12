Ongole girl enters record book with her painting

ONGOLE

12 October 2021 07:53 IST

A. Devisri painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using coffee powder

A 16-year-old girl from Ongole, Adipudi Devisri has created a record by innovatively using coffee powder to paint a mammoth protrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy felicitated her on Friday on her receiving a certificate from the Guinness World Records officials. He wished that she brone many more such records.

The largest coffee painting measured 156.50 square metres, said Srushti Art Academy Director Timmiri Ravindra, who guided her to achieve the feat on May 7, 2019.

She took to painting four years ago and decided to use the popular south Indian beverage innovatively to etch her name in the record books, she said during a brief interaction with the Minister.