Ongole bulls steal the show

January 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

The sleepy Padarthi village in Prakasam district came alive as spectators from far and near thronged the coastal village to enjoy the famous bull race coinciding with the Makara Sankaranti festival.

Former State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy joined the spectators in cheering the large-sized animals which took part in the weight-pulling competition in Kothapatnam mandal.

Progressive farmers vied with each other in displaying the draught power of 12 pairs of bulls during the gladiatory event held as part of the harvest festival. Each pair of bulls dragged up to 1,600 kg boulder with ease at the flood-lit grounds.

Amid loud cheers, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, the YSR Congress Party MLA from Ongole, announced that a permament track would be laid at the village for organising such events at periodic intervals.

Training

The bulls have undergone several months of rigorous training for the event ahead of the harvest festival with heavy boulders yoked to their necks as several trainers struggled to keep pace with them.

The training starts with one-tonne boulder at dawn and gradually increased up to 2.50 tonnes for them to pull the boulders in a facile manner, a proud farmer S. Venkateswara Rao from Maddipadu village, said. The elite bulls are obtained by mating superior parents. Then the calves are trained from a young age to participate in sub-junior, junior and senior categories especially during Sankaranti, Ugadi and other festivals. They are fed with a rich diet of horse gram, finger millets, dried coconuts and palm dates, adds another bull trainer K. Srinivasa Rao.

It was because of the progressive farmers the breed is still surviving in these parts where the average farmer has opted for mechanisation for all farm operations to cut costs, observes a farmer K. Anji Reddy, who organised the competition to rekindle interest among farmers in the areas between the rivers Gundalakamma and Musi, where the breed of cattle had thrived for centuries.

The farmers spend about ₹5 crore each to maintain a cattle farm with four to five pairs of superior bulls which vie for honours during various festivals, including Mahasivaratri. The superior bovines are housed in sheds with fans and aircoolers to protect them especially from the harsh climatic condition during summer.