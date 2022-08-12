Ongole breed of cattle back in favour

Farmers preferring it for its milk, draught power

Ongole breed of cattle had remained indispensable for all farm operations for centuries in Prakasam district in view of their draught power. However, over a period, the average farmer dumped the world famous bulls which thrive between Musi and Gundalakamma rivers in Prakasam district and gradually went for machines, including tractors, for all farm operations leaving the task of nurturing the bulls to progressive farmers and racing enthusiasts.

However, the skyrocketing fuel prices have forced farmers into a rethink, and many now prefer to use the native breed of cattle for farm operations. The diesel price has almost touched the Rs.100 mark, which adds an additional expenditure of Rs.20,000 per acre for crop cultivation, according to a group of farmers at Basavanapalem, near Maddipadu.

Maintenance issues

But the catch lies in maintaining the cattle in view of the shortage of trained labour in the district, where migration of labour to cities is a regular feature. Those who stay back in the villages prefer relatively lighter work assigned by the District Water Management Agency under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee scheme when compared to the day-long toil at the farmstead. ‘‘We find it difficult to maintain the bulls in the present situation,” they lament while gearing up for the Independence Day celebrations by parading the well-decorated bulls.

Health benefits

‘‘Despite the odds we rear the cattle thanks to the increase in demand for the natively-bred cow milk and other dairy products,” explains K. Venkateswarlu. They are rich in A2 (allele of Beta Casein). There is also a growing realisation among the growers on the benefits of organic farming wherein cow dung and urine are used to reclaim soil health and produce healthy food,’‘ says a progressive farmer Abhuri Seshagiri Rao, who has bagged several awards by presenting his well-bred bulls in the cattle shows in Bengaluru, Tirupati and other places.

Ongole ‘A2 cow milk’ fetches a premium price of over Rs.150 per litre as it enables consumers build immunity against viral and other diseases. The continuing incidence of coronavirus cases has also led to a spurt in demand for A2 cow milk, they add. The State Government should revive the subsidised feed scheme implemented in the past to encourage farmers to rear the native breed of cattle, they add.

The Ongole breed of cattle is much in demand in Brazil and other countries with significant pastoral economy as the animals have qualities of heat tolerance, resistance to diseases and ability to survive under extreme climatic condition.