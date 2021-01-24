Ongoing farmers’ agitation unconstitutional: Ram Madhav

Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Vizianagaram, T.V. Kattimani, releasing the book penned by BJP leader Ram Madhav in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2021 01:01 IST

‘Farm Acts aimed at liberating ryots from the grip of middlemen’

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has termed the ongoing farmers’ agitation outside New Delhi as unconstitutional.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the speech he had delivered on the final draft of the Constitution November 25, 1949 had sounded three warnings. One of them was ‘armed revolution’ and ‘non-armed anti constitutional agitation’. He had said that both should not find a place in a democratic set-up. But the farmers’ protest is unconstitutional, as they are blocking roads and not agreeing to any form of decision through discussion,” Mr. Ram Madhav has said.

The BJP leader was here on Saturday to launch his book, ‘Because India Comes First: Reflections on Nationalism’, and attend a meeting organised by the youth forum, Towards Better India.

Mr. Ram Madhav went ahead to say that every industrialist, or entrepreneur, had the right to decide what they intend to manufacture and where and how to sell.

“But the farmers do not enjoy that privilege. They have to depend on a handful of middlemen who control the mandis. The three farm Acts try to address this issue and liberate the farmers from such middlemen. But a small section of them is unable to understand this,” he observed.

Snipe at YSRCP govt.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, Mr. Ram Madhav said, “Forming a government through good majority is good, but it should not become a ‘majoritarian government’, as it is against the very essence of democracy.”

In the parliamentary form of democracy, opportunity should be given even to the last man and he should be heard, he said.

Talking about Parakram Diwas (Bravery Day), Mr. Ram Madhav said the Union government had decided to name Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary (January 23) as Parakram Diwas. “Though we attained freedom on August 15, 1947, Netaji had unfurled the national flag in Manipur in 1945 itself. He believed in achieving freedom through violence and had put a lot of pressure on the British Government, which finally succumbed to it. His path was different to that of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in non-violence and succeeded to a great extent in achieving his objective,” he said. Mr. Ram Madhav urged the youth to keep the nation first and work towards Prime Minister Modi’s dream of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

“We will achieve $5 trillion economy. At present, we are the fifth largest economy in the world, but we are below the 150th rank when it comes to per capita income. We can improve our per capita only when the youth believe in becoming self-reliant,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Vizianagaram, T.V. Kattimani, spoke and released the book.

When all other States are marching forward and news of investments in them are pouring in, Andhra Pradesh is going backwards, said BJP leader Ram Madhav.

Speaking to the media after launching his book here on Saturday, he said, apart from three capital issue and vandalising of idols in temples, there is nothing in news for the State. The majority given by people to YSR Congress Party is being dangerously misused, he said.

Both the Union government and the BJP are awaiting the CM’s decision and action taken on the accused who had vandalised the idols in temples, Mr. Ram Madhav said.

On local body elections, he said when elections are being held in other places, why is the State government reluctant.

The State government cannot bypass the State Election Commissioner and elections must take place at any cost, he said.