ONGC provides artificial limbs, tricycles to the needy in Vizianagaram

March 08, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

ONGC chief general manager giving away tricycles to beneficiaries at the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s chief general manager K. Karavannan and general manager (HR) Meeta Prasad on Friday distributed tricycles and artificial limbs to physically-challenged persons at the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Karavannan said that ONGC would always extend its support to needy people under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu thanked ONGC for their gesture.

