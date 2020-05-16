ONGC plugs leak in underground pipeline

KAKINADA

16 May 2020 23:29 IST

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) staff on Saturday evening plugged a minor gas leak reported from an underground pipeline from a well at Kessanapalli village of Malikipuram mandal in East Godavari district.

The official communication by the ONGC said; “The minor gas leak has been reported for a minute at the well No.17 at the Kessanapalli site and it has been plugged by the crew immediately.”

