Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 16 May 2020 23:29 IST
ONGC plugs leak in underground pipeline
Updated: 16 May 2020 23:29 IST
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) staff on Saturday evening plugged a minor gas leak reported from an underground pipeline from a well at Kessanapalli village of Malikipuram mandal in East Godavari district.
The official communication by the ONGC said; “The minor gas leak has been reported for a minute at the well No.17 at the Kessanapalli site and it has been plugged by the crew immediately.”
