Andhra Pradesh

ONGC plugs gas leak

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) teams on Saturday plugged a minor gas leak from two lines of a well near Pasarlapudi Lanka in East Godavari district. “The leak has been reported from PSP 37 and PSR 41 points. The well with very less availability of gas has been closed,” said Akrati Bhatia, Communication Officer, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset.

