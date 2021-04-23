ONGC oil tanker catches fire in East Godavari

KAKINADA

23 April 2021 10:01 IST

A tanker caught fire due to a technical problem while it was being filled with crude oil on the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) site at Madupalli in Inavalli mandal in East Godavari district on Friday morning.

ONGC Communication Officer Akrati Bhatia told The Hindu: “The incident had occurred on Friday morning during the filling up of the tanker on the site. The technical problem is said to be the reason for the mishap. The fire has been controlled immediately and there is no need to be panic among the people surrounding the site”.

“A team of Engineers have been deployed at the site to inspect the technical reasons that led to the fire mishap”, added Ms. Bhatia. The ONGC fire safety wing rushed to the spot and controlled the fire on the site.

