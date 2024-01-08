GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ONGC begins ‘first oil production’ from deep-water block in Krishna-Godavari basin

The block will help increase ONGC’s total production of oil and natural gas by 11% and 15% respectively; peak production of the field is expected to be around 45,000 barrels of oil per day and over 10 MMSCMD of gas

January 08, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
ONGC commencing its first oil production from the deep-water KG-DWN 98/2 block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin off the Bay of Bengal on the Kakinada coast on January 7.

ONGC commencing its first oil production from the deep-water KG-DWN 98/2 block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin off the Bay of Bengal on the Kakinada coast on January 7.

KAKINADA

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) commenced its ‘first oil production’ from the deep-water KG-DWN 98/2 Block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin off the Bay of Bengal on the Kakinada coast on January 7.

The block is approximately 25 km from the coastline. The peak production of the 98/2 field is expected to be around 45,000 barrels of oil per day and over 10 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per Day (MMSCMD) of gas.

Executive Director and Asset Manager (ONGC-Kakinada) Ratnesh Kumar has said; “The 98/2 block is likely to help increase the ONGC’s total oil production by 11% and natural gas production by 15%.”

In 2020, the ONGC embarked on an exercise to kick-start oil production by deploying respective technologies on the site. The waxy nature of the crude oil posed many technical challenges and all of them were addressed by adopting Pipe-In-Pipe technology.

“Subsea hardware has been sourced from abroad to meet specific technical requirements. A majority of the fabrication work has been carried out at Modular Fabrication Facility at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu as part of the Make in India initiative,” the ONGC said.

“In the final phase of the 98/2 block project, efforts are in progress to begin the production of the balance oil and natural gas by mid-2024,” it said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / oil and gas - upstream activities / oil and gas - downstream activities

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.