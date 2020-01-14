One woman killed, seven injured as lorry hits autorickshaw near Anantapur

One person died and seven others were injured when a fully loaded truck hit a stationary autorickshaw carrying farm labourers at Vanganur village on the Tadipatri-Muddanur Road in the early hours of Tuesday.
Out of danger
Tadipatri Rural Circle Inspector B. Devendra Kumar told The Hindu that the deceased was identified as Venkatanara Narayanamma, 48, hailing from CPI Colony in Tadipatri. Seven others, sustained limb fractures, but were out of danger. All of them were rushed to Government General Hospital in Anantapur.
The labourers were on their way to farm lands in a nearby village to harvest Bengal gram. The police registered a case and is on the lookout for the lorry driver, who is absconding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.