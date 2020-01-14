Andhra Pradesh

One woman killed, seven injured as lorry hits autorickshaw near Anantapur

All farm labourers, they were on their way to harvest Bengal gram in the nearby fields

One person died and seven others were injured when a fully loaded truck hit a stationary autorickshaw carrying farm labourers at Vanganur village on the Tadipatri-Muddanur Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Out of danger

Tadipatri Rural Circle Inspector B. Devendra Kumar told The Hindu that the deceased was identified as Venkatanara Narayanamma, 48, hailing from CPI Colony in Tadipatri. Seven others, sustained limb fractures, but were out of danger. All of them were rushed to Government General Hospital in Anantapur.

The labourers were on their way to farm lands in a nearby village to harvest Bengal gram. The police registered a case and is on the lookout for the lorry driver, who is absconding.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:45:40 AM

