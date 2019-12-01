Fast-moving bus falls on its side killing one, injuring 9 others

Suchitra, 26, a native of Odisha died on the spot, while nine were injured when a bus belonging to Limoliner, a private operator going from Bengaluru to Hyderabad fell on its side at Tapovanam in the city on Sunday.

Alleged rash driving

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Munvar Hussain told The Hindu the accident was due to rash driving. The driver could not control the bus at the speed-breaker at Tapovanam leading to the bus hitting the side railing on NH-44, and fell on its side.

Suchitra, an employee in Hyderabad, died on the spot, while eight others were being treated at Government General Hospital, Anantapur, and one person at KIMS Saveera Hospital for minor injuries. All the injured are said to be out of danger.

The Anantapur Traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the police is also looking at improving the junction so that the number of accidents could be reduced.