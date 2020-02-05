Woman dies, nine others injured in road accident near Anantapur in A.P.

A 45-year-old farm labourer Lakshmi Narasamma died on the spot, while nine others were injured when the van in which they were travelling on the National Highway No. 44 hit the divider at Parvathadevarapalli in Kanaganapalli mandal of the district on Wednesday morning.

On the way to harvest

“Hailing from Ontikonda village in Chennekothapalli mandal, the group were on their way to harvest muskmelons on a farm when the accident took place,” Kanaganapalli Sub-Inspector S. Sathya Narayana said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Anantapur city for treatment, and are said to be out of danger.

The driver reportedly overtook a container truck and failed to control the speed of the vehicle leading to the van falling on its side to the left. The Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Narasamma’s husband and are investigating.