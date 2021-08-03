One-upmanship in Tadipatri puts officials in a spot

As a mark of protest, Telugu Desam Party’s Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy took bath in the open on the Municipal Office premises in the full glare of media and continued to stay put on the office premises summoning the municipal officers.

The cold war between YSR Congress Party’s Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and Telugu Desam Party’s Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has come out into the open with the former MLA staging a unique protest on the Municipality Administrative block in the town here.

Municipal Officers were summoned by the Municipal Chairman on Monday morning for conducting a review on the ongoing welfare and development works, but coming to know of this programme, the Tadipatri MLA organised another programme on precautions to be taken to thwart the COVID-19 Third Wave in the town and summoned all the municipal officers to the programme.

The MLA’s COVID-19 awareness programme continued till afternoon and then the officers were asked to go home and not to the office. This angered the TDP Municipal Chairman and he along with the 19 party ward members waited till night for the arrival of the Municipal Officers. This showdown between the two leaders did not end here and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy remained on the Municipal Office premises throughout the night.

As a mark of protest, Mr. Prabhakar took bath in the open on the Municipal Office premises in the full glare of media and continued to stay put on the office premises summoning the municipal officers.

Unable to face the “Unwarranted” attack on him from both the leaders, Municipal Commissioner P. Narasimha Prasad applied for leave and left the town. By Tuesday Noon the situation remained tense in the town and none of the warning leaders budged from their stand.