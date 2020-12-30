One U.K. returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A seven-year-old boy who returned from the United Kingdom along with his parents to Visakhapatnam district recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 30. Health Department officials collected his samples and sent them to CCMB, Hyderabad, to ascertain if it contained the new coronavirus variant.
According to District Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, the boy tested positive for COVID-19 while his parents tested negative. We have already conducted tests for all his close contacts and they too have tested negative. The family had arrived in Visakhapatnam district some time before December 22,” he said.
This is the first case of a U.K. returnee testing positive in Vizag district so far, after the discovery of the new mutant strain in U.K.
Between November 28 and December 25, as many as 216 people arrived in Visakhapatnam district from the U.K. Among them, 209 were identified and COVID-19 tests conducted. Seven persons had travelled out of the district.
Results of 192 of the 209 returnees was with the Health department. All of them had tested negative. Out of the other 17, one had tested positive for COVID-19.
580 close contacts of the U.K. returnees were also tested, of which, 390 tested negative. Results of 190 more persons were yet to be received.
