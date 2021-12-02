‘One time settlement scheme registration from Dec 8’

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2021 00:19 IST

Chief Minister will launch the scheme on Dec. 21: Ajay Jain

Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Housing) Ajay Jain has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the ‘Jagananna Sampurna Gruha Hakku’ scheme on December 21.

Addressng a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Jain said that 51 lakh beneficiaries could avail themselves of the scheme in the State, and registrations would begin on December 8 at Village and Ward Secretariats.

He said all the beneficiaries who paid for the one-time settlement (OTS) would be given registered titles for their properties.

Mr. Jain said the scheme was completely voluntary and it was up to the beneficiary to avail OTS or not.

He said that over 39 lakh beneficiaries availed themselves of loans from housing corporations and they did not have provision to sell or raise a loan on their property currently. The beneficiaries owed around ₹14,000 crore to the government, and interest on the loans were waived between 2000 and 2014 only, he said.

Upon receiving several requests from beneficiaries regarding waiver of the total loan amount, the government had introduced the one-time settlement scheme in the interest of the beneficiaries.