One-time allowance paid to religious elders

The State Government has paid a one-time sustenance allowance of ₹5,000 to priests, pastors and imams across the State. A cumulative amount of ₹3.71 crore has been credited to the accounts of 33,803 temple priests, 29,841 pastors and 13,646 imams in the State.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the allowance would help the religious elders during the lockdown and assured them of the continued support of the government.

Religious elders of various denominations were present and blessed the CM for the gesture.