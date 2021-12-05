One succumbs to COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2021 00:38 IST

The COVID-19 cumulative tally has touched the 1.59 lakh mark in the district as 20 new infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The toll has increased to 1,104 as one more person succumbed to the infection. As many as 52 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,57,577. The number of active cases stands at 319.

