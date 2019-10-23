One Stop Centre-Sakhi cell gets all-new building block at KGH

Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanitha along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a new building block for a ‘One Stop Centre - OSC Sakhi cell’ constructed at a cost of ₹42 lakh, at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Ms. Vanitha said that the block will be used for counselling and will cater to the needs of victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and rape cases.

“The OSC will serve as a source of support to victims who undergo traumatic experiences and depression. The staff would take care of them and help them come out of depression,” Ms. Vanitha said.

Financial aid

The Minister said that the State Government would also lend financial assistance to the victims to pursue justice in courts.

“The YSRCP Government was formed by the support of women. With that in mind, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been introducing a number of welfare programmes for women and is giving them priority,” Ms. Vanitha said.

“Right from ‘Amma Vodi’ to the new liquor policy, all the moves by the State Government have focused on the welfare of women,” she said.

OSCs in other districts

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that OSCs will be set up in other districts too.

“KGH is a major hospital for Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts, serving thousands of patients on a daily basis. It is the responsibility of the State Government to provide a helping hand to women victims and this OSC will be helpful for them,” he said.

Well-planned

The OSC Sakhi cell will have 16 members. The new building block will have a centre administrator room, counselling room, staff room, meeting hall, a visitors’ lounge and toilets.

Adminstrator of the OSC Sakhi Cell, KGH, Ms. Padmavathi, said that the 16 staff include in-charge counsellors, paramedical staff, IT workers and a few others. The OSC receives 20 to 30 cases per month, she said.