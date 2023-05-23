HamberMenu
‘One Station - One Product’ stalls set up at 35 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

GCC products, Kalamkari saris, wooden and leather products, jute material and interior designing material was displayed at the stalls

May 23, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Visitors looking through the items displayed at a stall under the One Station - One Product programme, in Vijayawada.

As many as 37 stalls under the theme of ‘One Station - One Product’ have been set up at 35 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The stalls were allotted to the local artisans in Nellore, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru, Ongole, Tirupati, Guntakal, Gudivada and other railway stations. Artisans displayed garments, toys, leather products, coir products, wooden material, paintings and interior design material in the stalls.

South-Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the ‘One Station – One Product’ scheme provides a platform for local artisans to improve their networking with customers at the national-level.

“Railway stations are well-suited to promote indigenous products which are famous in nearby places. Artisans will get exposure to passengers who come from different places,” Mr. Jain said.

“Kalamkari paintings of Srikalahasti and Machilipatnam have great demand in the market. About eight stalls have been allotted to Kalamkari saris and handloom products,” said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan.

A woman weaver, C. Kanaka Ratnam, who arranged a stall at Gudivada railway station said the Kalamkari garments witnessed a good demand.

“We can directly sell our products at a good price. Through ‘One Station – One Product’ scheme, weavers can improve the market relations and can have direct market linkage with wholesale and retail customers,” Ms. Kanaka Ratnam said.

In SCR Zone, 77 outlets have been established in 72 railway stations, and the sales were good, the railway officials said.

