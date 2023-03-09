One person appear 11 times on graduate voters’ list of Tirupati with different genders and fathers: CITU

March 09, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Allegations levelled by the Left parties about bogus voters in Tirupati ahead of the MLC elections to East Rayalaseema graduates constituency is growing.

A survey by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) alleged that a person, A. Mani of door number 6-19-57-354 in booth 221 of Kanaka Bhushanam Layout in Tirupati, has been shown as a graduate voter eleven times in the voters’ list and with eleven different names under the header ‘Father’s name’. Moreover, in some of these entries, the person’s gender has been mentioned as ‘male’ whereas in others, it is mentioned as ‘female’, CITU said.

The survey had earlier claimed that the voters’ list of another locality showed twenty non-existent graduates as living under one roof when the house was in fact inhabited by only one woman.

“ ... This exposes the utter neglect exhibited by the staff and the lack of supervision by officials while preparing the list,” said CITU district general secretary Kandharapu Murali.

A delegation led by Mr. Murali met Collector K. Venkatramana Reddy and submitted a representation, seeking rectification of the anomalies. He alleged that these gaffes showed the ruling YSRCP’s intention to somehow win the election and urged teachers and graduates to boycott the ruling party’s candidate.