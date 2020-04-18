One patient dies, five more test positive in Kurnool

One COVID-19 positive person died and five new cases were reported since 11 am on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 129 in the district.

The number of dead has gone up to three. At various hospitals, 125 positive persons are still being treated.

As part of testing, screening and containment plan, the district administration started COVID-19 testing on TrueNAT machines at Kurnool, Nandyal, Banaganapalle, and Adoni government hospitals in addition to the Rapid Testing facility available at the GGH here. This would add a capacity of testing 300 more samples a day in the district, Collector G. Veerapandian said.

The patient, a 60-year-old person from Budhawarpet in the city, while undergoing treatment at the Viswabharathi COVID Hospital, developed health complications and died while being shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital, according to the Collector.

Shifting of patients

According to GGH Deputy Superintendent Narasimhalu, based on the recommendation of an expert committee, the District Collector had suggested that the positive persons at the Viswabharathi and Shantiram Hospitals needing treatment at a higher level of hospital, be shifted to the State COVID Hospital at Tirupati.

Currently, 12 active cases are being treated at dedicated COVID-19 Level-I Hospital Viswabharathi and Level-II Santhiram Hospital. One person recuperated completely and was discharged.

Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain took over as COVID-19 Special Officer of Kurnool district and reviewed the various aspects of the fight against the COVID19.

Mobile sample collection booth

The district administration has launched a mobile sample collection booth in the red zones of Kurnool city and asked people not to come on their own to the testing centres, but must be referred to by the local medical officer.

Urban pockets of the district registered the highest number of positive cases with 89 out of 124 seen in municipalities, while only 35 cases were registered in 13 mandals in the rural areas.

Kurnool city tops in cases

Kurnool city has turned into the biggest hotspot for the pandemic with 59 out of 124 cases till Friday coming from here and 20 of them from Nandyal municipality, five from Atmakur municipality, 3 from Nandikotkur, one each from Dhone and Bethamcherla municipalities.