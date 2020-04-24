‘One pass per family will be issued in containment zones’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to closely monitor the situation in the red zones. Besides, he wants them to strengthen the telemedicine system and ensure medical assistance to the high-risk patients with other ailments. Also, he has stressed the need to make essential commodities available to the people, especially near the containment zones.

At a review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to issue only one pass per family in the containment zones. “Only the pass-holder should be allowed to come out,” he said.

Enforce the preventive measures more strictly in Nandyal as more number of cases were showing up there, he said.

Mobile labs

The Chief minister asked the officials to set up mobile labs to conduct tests on migrant workers and those who were stranded at various camps. “Ensure hassle-free medical services to the dialysis patients,” he added.

Referring to the YSR Telemedicine programme, he asked the officials to strengthen it further.

Responding to it, the officials said that 8,395 people had consulted doctors under the programme. Medicines were also being delivered to the patients, they added. Stating that alternative measures were being taken to offer services under the programme, the officials said that services were being provided in the non-COVID hospitals. Details of the services being offered in such hospitals were being notified to the people so that the patients would not face any problem, they said.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, explaining the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kurnool and Guntur, said the pandemic was not prevalent in all parts of the districts but restricted only to a few areas.