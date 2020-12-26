One of 22 U.K. returnees tests positive for COVID-19 in Anantapur

‘The woman was asymptomatic’

One of the 22 people who have returned from the United Kingdom to Anantapur district recently tested positive for coronavirus, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Y. Kameswara Prasad has said.

A woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her return from the U.K., has been admitted to the hospital in the city. However, all her primary contacts tested negative. She was asymptomatic.

In all, 27 names who have returned from the U.K. to the district in the past month were sent from the State government. However, five of them turned out to be natives of other districts or duplicate names.

RT-PCR test

“The district does not have the facility to test the new strain that was identified in the U.K. We are waiting for the protocol to be followed in such cases. Depending on the directions from the government, the samples would be sent to the designated place for confirmation. Of the 22 samples that underwent RT-PCR test, 21 samples tested negative for the new strain (SARS n-COV2),” said Dr. Prasad.

The U.K. returnee who tested positive for the virus was asymptomatic and did not have any health issues. She is being treated in the hospital like the other COVID-19 patient, said the DMHO.