One new death takes toll to 1,076 South Coastal A.P.

43 new cases recorded in Nellore, Prakasam

The death toll due to coronavirus increased slightly to 1,076 in South Coastal Andhra pradesh as one more patient succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The toll remained unchanged at 578 in Prakasam district, which registered zero deaths during the period, while one fresh death in SPSR Nellore district took the toll to 498.

Fresh cases declined to a new low of 43 in the region, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night. With this, the overall case count remained at 1,24,678.

The number of active cases declined further to 1,021 as 89 patients were cured of the disease during the period. As many as 1,23,079 patients had so far won the battle against the dreaded disease. As a result, the recovery rate improved further to 98.71%.

e-hospital management system launched

Meanwhile, launching the e-hospital management system at the Government General Hospital here, Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar said the system would go a long way in fighting against COVID-19 and other diseases. “It is a workflow based ICT solution covering major functional areas like patient care, laboratory services, document information exchange, human resource and medical records management,” he observed. He exhorted the health professionals to make best use of the system.

He also asked GGH Superintendent D. Sriramurthy to clear early stipend due to house surgeons who were rendering yeoman service during COVID-19 times.