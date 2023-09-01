HamberMenu
One-nation-one-election will ensure speedy development of India: says BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju

September 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State general secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju launching my-land-my-country programme in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s State general secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju on Friday said the one-nation-one-election concept would be a boon for the country if implemented as early as possible.

He said continuous elections somewhere in the country would prevent governments to take up developmental works with the imposing of model code of conduct and other rules and regulations.

He formally launched my-land-my-country (naa-bhoomi-naa-desam) programme in Vizianagaram along with programme convener Bobbili Srinu and senior leaders Gadde Baburao, Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, Reddi Pavani, Kotagiri Narayana Rao and other leaders.

Speaking at a presser, he said regional parties always wanted frequent elections though it put heavy financial burden on the country and hampered development. “Appointment of the panel headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind is a good step. The Opposition parties, which are fearful about the defeat with combined elections, are opposing the one-nation-one election policy,” Mr.Viswanatha Raju added.

He said the my-land-my-country programme was also aimed at bringing unity among the people who were misguided by regional political forces. BJP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing convener Gadde Baburao hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead the BJP to victory in 2024 elections too.

He said he would donate all his properties to charitable organisations if Modi was not elected as Prime Minister of the country again. Programme convener Bobbili Srinu said that soil and raw rice would be collected from the houses in all villages of Vizianagaram constituency and send them to New Delhi through State Party office leaders.

