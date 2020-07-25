One more death takes toll to 47 in Prakasam district

ONGOLE/NELLORE

25 July 2020 23:50 IST

The district adds 248 new cases to its tally

Two more persons succumbed to the virus in Prakasam and Nellore districts in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 47 in Prakasam and 23 in Nellore.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases shot up to 3,460 in Prakasam district on Saturday with 248 patients testing positive for the disease. Ongole’s tally escalated to 693 with the addition of 29 new cases.

In a positive development, 62 patients were discharged in the district. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,618. A 75-year-old man from Kandukur and a 10-year-old boy from Chirala were among those discharged. So far, 1,642 patients have been cured of the disease in the district.

Of the new cases, Kandukur town accounted for a maximum of 56 followed by Chirala with 31 and Ongole with 29.

No let-up in remote areas

Addanki town is emerging as the new COVID-19 hotspot with 25 new cases taking the tally to 70. There was no let-up in the incidence of coronavirus even in remote areas like Pedda Dornala village where the tally rose to 40 with four more patients contracting the disease.

Podili accounting for 13 new cases followed by Darsi(7), Kumarole(6), V.V.Palem(6), Ballikurava(3), Bestavaripeta(3), Yaddanapudi(2), Tangtur(2), Karamchedu(2), Parchur(2), Santamagalur(1), N.G.Padu, Korisapadu(1), Thallur(1), Marripudi(1), Cumbam(1) and Konakonamitla(1).

In Nellore district, which saw 299 new cases getting registered, a stringent lockdown was implemented in Nellore city, Sangam, Gudur and Atmakur. The tally stands at 4,025.