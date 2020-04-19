Andhra Pradesh reports one more death, 44 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

As more samples are being tested, fresh cases of COVID-19 are emerging in the State by the day. A total of 44 new cases and one more death was reported in six districts in the last 24 hours, as a result of testing of 5,508 samples, the highest number conducted in a day, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Saturday. The tally has gone up to 647 and toll reached 17.

Kurnool, which is one of the most affected districts has reported 26 fresh cases and one death. Krishna and East Godavari districts reported five new cases each, while Guntur reported four new cases and Anantapur reported three new cases.

Visakhapatnam reported one new case after 13 days since it reported the 20th case. There are only five active cases in the city while 16 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

More patients discharged too

On the other hand, the number patients being discharged is also going up by the day. As many as 23 patients including nine in West Godavari, six in Kadapa, three in Chittoor, three in Visakhapatnam and two in East Godavari have recovered, and were discharged during the last 24 hours. So far 65 patients have recovered and 17 patients succumbed to the disease.

Currently there are 565 active cases being treated in various COVID-19 hospitals of the State.

So far, Kurnool reported 158 cases, followed by Guntur (129), Krishna (75), Nellore (67), Prakasam (44), Kadapa (37), West Godavari (35), Anantapur (29), Chittoor (28), East Godavari (24) and Visakhapatnam (21).