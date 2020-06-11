One more death, 25 new cases in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

11 June 2020 22:45 IST

Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences is 3rd COVID hospital

Krishna district reported one more COVID-19 death and 25 new cases in the 24 hours that ended at 10 a.m. of Thursday, according to the State's COVID-19 dashboard.

The district so far reported 632 cases and 365 patients have been discharged upon attaining full recovery. The death toll has gone up to 25 and currently 242 patients are undergoing treatment. Only seven patients were discharged during the past 24 hours.

With 25 deaths, the mortality rate of the district is 3.96% while the recovery rate is 57.75%.

Advertising

Advertising

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the district administration is yet to notify containment zones as per the locations of the new patients. As per the announcement made two days ago, 42 of the 64 municipal wards in the city are under Containment Zones and lockdown restrictions have been reimposed. However, movement of the public was not interrupted in most of the city, while limited number of shops and establishments were opened on Thursday.

As the number of cases is going up, the district administration has designated the hospital of Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ibrahimpatnam as the third COVID hospital in the district, said Collector A.Md. Imtiaz in a meeting with officials concerned.

He said that 2,000 samples were being tested in the district every day at four labs and so far 54,385 tests were conducted.